Weston, Westport making a home for bees

In this file photo taken on March 2, 2016 a bee feeds off the pollen of a flowering Crab Apple Tree.

Weston is declaring 2019 the “year of the pollinator,” and that’s a good thing, despite your runny nose and itchy eyes.

The goal is to establish habitats and food sources friendly to bees, butterflies, hummingbirds and other pollinating insects and wildlife, and Weston is one of several local towns to commit.

Westport, Fairfield, Easton, Darien, Norwalk, Redding, Wilton and other Fairfield County towns have also signed on to the initiative.

Weston First Selectman Chris Spaulding will formally announce the town’s involvement at a ceremony scheduled for May 5 at the Lachat Family Farm. Westport First Selectman James Marpe made a similar declaration on April 22.

The project began in 2017 in Wilton. Since then, Since then, so-called “pollinator pathways” have been established in over 27 towns in Connecticut and New York.

Each town has created wild pathways — contiguous properties — for pollinating insects. According to pollinator-pathways.org, “Most native bees have a range of about 750 meters, so the goal is to connect properties that are no farther apart than that.”

Here is the full list of pollinator pathway towns:

Connecticut

Bridgeport

Brookfield

Danbury

Darien

Easton

Greenwich

Guilford

New Canaan

New Haven

Newtown

Norwalk

Redding

Ridgefield

Trumbull

West Haven

Weston

Westport

Wilton

New York

Bedford

Chappaqua & New Castle

Croton on Hudson

Irvington

Lewisboro

Mount Kisco

North Salem

Pound Ridge

Teatown

White Plains

Yorktown