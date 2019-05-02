Weston, Westport making a home for bees
Weston is declaring 2019 the “year of the pollinator,” and that’s a good thing, despite your runny nose and itchy eyes.
The goal is to establish habitats and food sources friendly to bees, butterflies, hummingbirds and other pollinating insects and wildlife, and Weston is one of several local towns to commit.
Westport, Fairfield, Easton, Darien, Norwalk, Redding, Wilton and other Fairfield County towns have also signed on to the initiative.
Weston First Selectman Chris Spaulding will formally announce the town’s involvement at a ceremony scheduled for May 5 at the Lachat Family Farm. Westport First Selectman James Marpe made a similar declaration on April 22.
The project began in 2017 in Wilton. Since then, Since then, so-called “pollinator pathways” have been established in over 27 towns in Connecticut and New York.
Each town has created wild pathways — contiguous properties — for pollinating insects. According to pollinator-pathways.org, “Most native bees have a range of about 750 meters, so the goal is to connect properties that are no farther apart than that.”
Here is the full list of pollinator pathway towns:
Bridgeport
Brookfield
Danbury
Darien
Easton
Greenwich
Guilford
New Canaan
New Haven
Newtown
Norwalk
Redding
Ridgefield
Trumbull
West Haven
Weston
Westport
Wilton
Bedford
Chappaqua & New Castle
Croton on Hudson
Irvington
Lewisboro
Mount Kisco
North Salem
Pound Ridge
Teatown
White Plains
Yorktown