The Weston Board of Finance reviewed the First Selectman's proposed budget on Monday. Taken March 2, 2020 in Weston, Conn.

WESTON — A projected sharp uptick in the Transfer Station’s operating budget was a point of contention during a review of the First Selectmen’s proposed budget.

“In the past this was a profitable endeavor,” First Selectman Chris Spaulding said at the Board of Finance meeting on Monday. “The question is, is this an amenity, is this a service, or is this something that has changed over time and do we have a smaller and smaller portion of people using it.”

The discussion comes as the Transfer Station’s operating budget is projected to increase from $5,572 to $53,574 due to the town’s contract with City Carting expiring. Spaulding’s proposed $13 million town budget represented a 2.55 percent increase over last year. While the year-over-year increase was largely due to contracted costs the station was also a major contributor.

To offset the station’s growing budget the Board of Selectmen has proposed charging neighborhood haulers, and increasing the cost per garbage bag that residents bring to the station from $2.50 to $5.50.

Some BOF members voiced opposition to the cost increase for residents, but Spaulding noted towns across Connecticut were feeling similar impacts.

With the mill rate also expected to rise again next year, BOF members highlighted the need to find cost savings to alleviate the burden on taxpayers.

“I think we have to do better,” BOF member Allan Grauberd said. “We can’t just keep pushing these tax increases down to our town.”

