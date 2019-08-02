Weston PTO offers free membership for first time

An exterior of Weston High School in Weston, Conn. shot Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2012. An exterior of Weston High School in Weston, Conn. shot Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2012. Photo: Autumn Driscoll / Autumn Driscoll Photo: Autumn Driscoll / Autumn Driscoll Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Weston PTO offers free membership for first time 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

WESTON — This school year, parents looking to get involved at Weston High School will be able to join their local parent teacher organization free of charge.

In an email to parents, Weston High School PTO President Anne Troxell announced membership will be free for the first time. Previously membership dues were $20.

“With this membership, families will receive a free online directory app and direct communication about important PTA, school and class happenings through our e-newsletter, Facebook pages and our website,” the email said.

The group works to keep parents informed and educated about both PTO and school events, act as liaisons between parents and the high school, supports teachers, and more.

The organization also raises money through several fundraising efforts including the legacy bricks campaign, the Election Day bake and their annual Memorial Day road race. The email said the organization raised almost $43,000 last year.

While membership is complementary to all high school families, parents will still need to register at westonpspto.org.

dj.simmons@hearstmediact.com