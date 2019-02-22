Weston Middle School sewage leak repair flows into weekend

WESTON — Weston Middle School remained closed Friday following failure of the sewage system late Tuesday, and it appears repairs could still take days to fix.

“WPS personnel and the Veolia Waste Water Management Company have been working around the clock since February 19, 2019, at 6:00 pm to rectify the sewage pipe problems for Weston Middle School,” read a notice posted to the Weston schools website Thursday. “Unfortunately, the extent of the problem will require work through Friday and into the weekend.”

Failure of proper wastewater flow between the school and Zenon Plant is the cause of the sewage leak.

The leakage was contained by Wednesday morning, however workers have yet to identify the specific problem and a solution. More answers should be available by Monday with announcements to go out to families and staff by Sunday, according to the update.

“All families and staff should be assured that the leak has been stopped and all affected areas have been fully remediated, with approval by the Westport/Weston Health District. Clean up and remediation procedures were done in accordance with state laws and requirements. The CT Department of Energy and Environmental Protection has been kept informed. We are confident that WMS and the surrounding area is completely safe for all students and staff,” the Thursday notice read.

Middle schoolers were moved to the high school for an abbreviated class schedule Thursday, but did not have school Friday.

Meanwhile, the elementary, intermediate and high schools maintained a normal, full-day schedule Friday. WMS faculty and 12-month staff were asked to report to work at the intermediate and high schools.

Principal Dan Doak and Assistant Superintendent Kenneth Craw “will work with other administrators for a plan to make up the lost school day at the end of the school year,” according to the update.