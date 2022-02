WESTON — Budding historians and their families can draw their own farm at the Coley Homestead, go on a nature walk at Devil’s Den Nature Preserve and search for historical figures at the Emmanuel Church Cemetery with the help of a new activity book.

The “Weston History Activity Book” was created by two Weston students alongside the Weston Historical Society. It can be downloaded for free from the society’s website at www.westonhistoricalsociety.org, the society announced this week.

“I have learned about Weston’s history, and, in doing so, connected myself to the wonderful town I call home,” said Abby Miles, a senior at Weston High School and one of the co-authors. “My one hope is that the students who complete these pages will take the time to get outside and seek more discovery.”

The interactive book highlights eight historic locations in Weston and includes indoor and outdoor activities for children ages 5 to 10.

The idea for the book came about in June 2020 when Weston resident Joan Curran reached out to the society’s executive director Samantha Kulish-Fargione. Miles and Aidan Delgass, Weston High School’s 2020 valedictorian and a current Stanford University student, were looking for a creative project and signed on.

“After our first meeting together back in 2020, outside masked on the patio of the historical society, I knew we had the perfect team to tackle the project,” said Kulish-Fargione. “Abby and Aidan ran with the idea and approached the project with enthusiasm, creativity, and integrity. The Weston Historical Society is extremely lucky and thankful to have been introduced to this young dynamic duo by Joan, who has such a love and appreciation for the town.”

Delgass and Miles each researched four historic locations in town, wrote about them and created indoor and outdoor activities to correspond with each site to help children explore and appreciate the town’s important sites. Delgass then illustrated and Miles wrote out the text. Curran and Kulish-Fargione edited and supervised the book.

“We all met, masked and distanced, and Zoomed during COVID isolation to produce this exciting product,” Curran said.

The illustrations are in black and white so children can color the pages.

“Researching and illustrating for this book put Weston in a new light, put words and stories to the sun-dappled greenery and weathered wood I have known my whole life in this town,” Delgass said.

Families are also encouraged to take photo of themselves exploring Weston history using the activity book and share the photo with the Weston Historical Society. Photos can be emailed to: info@westonhistoricalsociety.org to be featured in the weekly email blasts and social media posts.

For more information and to donate, contact: info@westonhistoricalsociety.org, 203-226-1804 or visit www.westonhistoricalsociety.org.