Weston Historical Society awarded CARES relief grant

WESTON — Connecticut Humanities has awarded the Weston Historical Society a $2,500 CARES Act Emergency Relief Grant to help the Society pay its bills.

The organization was closed and its fundraising events canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The CARES grant will help the Weston Historical Society defray the ongoing cost of utilities and maintenance of our historic site during this challenging time,” Samanatha Kulish-Fargione, executive director of the Society, said in a news release. “With no money from events and fundraisers this year, assistance (for) even a portion of our overhead is desperately needed during this unprecedented time in history.”

The Weston Historical Society operates independently from town government and is sustained by donations from individuals, businesses, grants and fundraising events.

While buildings at the historical society are temporarily closed to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, the organization continues to provide online engagement through social media. The non-profit currently offers an online series of free lectures by experts highlighting local and regional history, the news release said.

The Society is also collecting community stories related to the pandemic to preserve this moment for future researchers, the news release said.

