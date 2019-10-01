Weston High School honored for environmental efforts

An exterior of Weston High School in Weston, Conn. shot Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2012. An exterior of Weston High School in Weston, Conn. shot Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2012. Photo: Autumn Driscoll / Autumn Driscoll Photo: Autumn Driscoll / Autumn Driscoll Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Weston High School honored for environmental efforts 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

WESTON — Weston High School has been selected as a 2019 U.S. Department of Education Green Ribbon School.

According to a news release, the school was one of 35 schools and 14 districts to be honored on Sept. 25 in Washington, D.C. for the award. Schools were honored at the event for their efforts to reduce environmental impact and costs, promote better health and ensure effective environmental education.

“Leadership for Weston’s Green initiatives emanates from a broad scope of students and adults across the school, district and community,” Weston Superintendent William McKersie said in an email. “Notably, the application for the Green Ribbon School award was spearheaded by the Green Team Club, co-led by Collin Socha and Graham Fay.”

According to McKersie, a districtwide Sustainability Committee of administrators, staff, students and parents was launched this fall and will identify ways the Weston schools may become leaders in green policies and practices.

Weston High School was nonimated for its efforts by Laurel Kohl, former project director of the Connecticut Green LEAF Schools. Honorees were named from a pool of candidates nominated by 28 states. The selectees included 25 public schools — including three magnet schools and two charter schools — as well as 10 nonpublic schools.

dj.simmons@hearstmediact.com