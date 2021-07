WESTON — The town’s Republican and Democratic town committees have announced their slate of candidates for the November municipal election.

The Democratic Town Committee unveiled its slate July 28, led by Samantha Nestor as its candidate for first selectman. Nestor is also taking on that role in an acting capacity, following the resignation of current First Selectman Christopher Spaulding for health reasons.

The other Democratic candidates are Martin Mohabeer for the Board of Selectmen; Michael Imber and incumbent Steve Ezzes for the Board of Finance; Bernadette Kingsley and incumbents Anthony (Tony) Pesco, Taffy (Stephanie) Miller and Sharon Ferraro for Board of Education; John Dembishack and incumbent Dawn Egan for the Board of Police Commissioners; Megan Loucas and incumbent Sally Korsch for the Planning & Zoning Commission; Anne Kendall for the Board of Assessment Appeals and incumbents W. Macleod Snaith and James Low for the Zoning Board of Appeals.

In a release, DTC chairperson Ilene Richardson said the candidates “represent the best of Weston and we are gearing up for a successful campaign built on experience and forward thinking for the future of Weston.”

The Republicans unveiled their slate July 20, led by first selectman candidate Kirby Brendsel, a U.S. Army veteran who leads strategic environmental, social, and governance initiatives for a real estate investment trust.

Its other candidates are Amy Jenner for the Board of Selectman; Jamie Zeppernick and incumbents Jeff Farr and Rone Baldwin for the Board of Finance; David Felton and Peter Gordon for the Board of Education; Jim Carlon and Alex Burns for the Planning & Zoning Commission; and former New York police officer Frank Ferrara and incumbents Woody Bliss and Peter Ottomano for the police commission.

In a news release, RTC chairperson Matt Carrothers said the “candidates are committed to providing bipartisan leadership that ensures a bright future for everyone who calls Weston home.”