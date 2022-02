WESTON — The Board of Education unanimously passed a $56.9 million budget for the 2022-2023 school year, which is 3.46 percent more than the current budget.

The board also adopted the $1.6 million capital budget.

Officials said this budget will help achieve the district’s strategic goals, which include improving student academic performance, promoting an inclusive climate and providing students with social emotional supports.

Board Chairperson Anthony Pesco said the budget was an “absolutely appropriate” budget to pass along to the Board of Selectmen and the Board of Finance for deliberation.

“This has been a budget process really which highlighted the fact that there were needs that we needed to basically fund in order to meet some of the challenges that we had on the academic side, as well as on the social and emotional side in addition to our contractual obligations,” Pesco said.

Superintendent Lisa Wolak initially presented the proposed budget on Jan. 6. During the presentation, she said the main budget drivers stemmed from enrollment, salary and benefits and special education.

Employee salaries and benefits take up most of the operating budget, totaling about $44.6 million, about $1 million more than the current operating budget.

Wolak said the amount of enrollment determines the staffing size and thus, the total expense for salaries.

There are about 2,225 students enrolled in Weston this year with about 2,200 students projected for 2023, according to the budget presentation.

But while the total number of students is potentially declining, an in-depth look at individual grades show increases.

For example, Wolak said kindergarten projections show there will be 16 fewer students. However projections show there will be 23 more students in the third grade. The increase in students could potentially lead to an additional section and staff member.

“We are not looking at this point to increase the number of sections, however, it’s important that we’re keeping a very close eye on this number,” Wolak said.

The presentation states that the biggest drivers surrounding special education stem from a need to increase academic support at the high school level, addressing mental health support and addressing the placement of students who require more intensive support.

It’s also important to note that one item contributing to the increase of the budget is about $434,000 for dental claims, which was paid for from the town’s Internal Services Fund this year.

Without dental, the budget increase would only be 2.69 percent from the current year, officials said.

Weston schools also received $1.1 million in federal grants for academic success, professional development, district and school improvements and social emotional support and special education, which have contributed to reducing the total budget increase.

“We are really very fortunate to have these as our funding as we continue to have significant needs especially in the areas of math and reading,” Wolak said.

Wolak said Weston schools are known for their excellence. She said administrative teams, critical instruction leaders, school principals and the board members themselves have helped in the process of putting the budget together.

“It was clearly a collaborative effort and I so appreciate all of their efforts,” she said.

Pesco echoed Wolak’s appreciation.

“I want to thank Lisa the superintendent, the entire administrative staff and the entire staff for working really hard and for presenting a budget that was clear, clean and well understood,” Pesco said. “It really tackled specifically all of the needs in terms of what we’re going to need to run the school system in the way that the entire community expects over the course of the next year.”

Now that the school board has approved the budget, the selectmen will review it before sending it to the fiance board. The Board of Finance will then review the budget and vote on the total amount before it goes to referendum.

“There’s always some adjustments to the budget based on new information that we get or after deliberating with the Board of Selectmen or the Board of Finance,” Pesco said. “There is more to come.”

