Western Nebraska farmer faces federal charges of bank fraud

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (AP) — A western Nebraska rancher and farmer has been indicted on four federal counts of bank fraud after prosecutors say he lied to bank officials about his assets and debt load in an effort to secure more than $11 million in loans.

George Liakos, 62, grows beans, corn and sugar beets and raises cattle near Bayard, the Scottsbluff Star-Herald reported. According to the indictment, Liakos tried to defraud Great Western Bank after entering a loan agreement with the bank in 2017 totaling $11.2 million for farm and ranch equipment and operations.