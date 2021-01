CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (AP) — A western New York man who told a Buffalo TV station he tried to light media equipment on fire as a "symbolic gesture" outside the U.S. Capitol last week was arrested by the FBI on Wednesday.

Pete Harding was arrested at about 4 p.m. at a friend's home in Elma, New York, one day after the FBI released a poster that linked him to the pro-Trump rally that turned into a breach of the Capitol on Jan. 6, WIVB-TV reported.