Western Indiana agency selects location for homeless center

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — A social services agency in western Indiana has selected a location for a long-sought day center for homeless people.

Reach Services said it has chosen a 4,500-square-foot building in Terre Haute that has housed a nursing home, a child care center and a juvenile detention center.

Susie Thompson, executive director of Reach Services, said about 15 agencies will work in and out of the day center. Clients will be able to take a shower, do laundry, take classes and work on job resumes.

The center will receive $300,000 from the city of Terre Haute, the Tribune-Star reported.

Thompson said the United Way of the Wabash Valley has awarded a $20,000 grant for the center, and the project has other grants lined up.