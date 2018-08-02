Westar to close Tecumseh Energy Center, 2 other plants

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Westar Energy will close its Tecumseh Energy Center and two other plants in the next four months.

The company announced Wednesday it will close the energy center, and two steam generation units each at the Gordon Evans Energy Center in Colwich and at Murray Gill Energy Center in Wichita.

Westar spokeswoman Gina Penzig says the closings of the fossil fuel plants were planned as part of Westar's merger with Great Plains Energy.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports the Tecumseh Energy Center and the Colwich units will close Oct. 1. The Wichita center will be retired Nov. 1.

The centers employ 85 people, who were all offered new jobs with Westar.

Penzig says the closings will not affect energy services for customers.

All the plants operated for more than 50 years.

Information from: The Wichita (Kan.) Eagle, http://www.kansas.com