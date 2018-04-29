West Virginia roofing business fined for safety violations

BECKLEY, W.Va. (AP) — A roofing company in West Virginia has been assessed $57,600 in proposed fines for workplace safety violations.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports the Occupational Safety and Health Administration cited Master Roofers and Builders Inc. of Beckley for 13 violations stemming from work done at a Mount Hope church. Among the violations, inspectors found employees did not wear protective helmets, had inadequate training and were exposed to potential electrical hazards.

Some of the citations were for repeat violations. In 2013 the roofing business was fined $6,000 for safety violations.

Business owner Wayne Stegel says he's not going to contest the violations.

Information from: The Charleston Gazette-Mail, http://wvgazettemail.com.