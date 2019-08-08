West Virginia restaurant hosts dementia-friendly night

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — A restaurant in West Virginia has hosted a dementia-friendly night meant to entertain and treat both caregivers and the cared.

The Herald-Dispatch reports the Wednesday event at Jim's Steak & Spaghetti in Huntington was the first of its kind in the Tri-State area. The event was created by Dementia Friendly Huntington and the Alzheimer's Association of West Virginia. Dementia Friendly Huntington founder David Nesbit says it was pitched to several areas restaurants, but never implemented until now.

Jim's is a family-owned and operated restaurant that was founded 81 years ago by two people who each suffered from dementia later in life. It plans to hold dementia-friendly nights on the first Wednesday of each month, and co-manager Bradley Tweel says staff members are trained to consider dementia patients' special needs.

