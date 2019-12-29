West Virginia prison working to resolve plumbing issue

MOUNT OLIVE, W. Va. (AP) — West Virginia officials have shut off several water valves at a state prison while they continue to restore full water service at the Fayette County complex.

Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety spokesman Larry Messina said Sunday that inmates will have access to showers “via one of the housing units" while the water is shut off.

The Mount Olive Correctional Complex, located in Fayette County, has been without full water service since Monday due to a Gauley River Public Service District pump issue that has since been repaired, according to the Charleston Gazette-Mail.

Employees with the district are now working with contractors to identify and resolves any leaks inside the prison's plumbing system.

During the repairs, the state has shipped water bottles for inmate's to drink and tanker truckloads of water for cooking and sanitation.

Water valves that were partially restored Friday and Saturday were shut off on Sunday, Messina said.