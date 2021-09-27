West Virginia leaders hopeful that pandemic peak is waning

F. Brian Ferguson/AP

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — As deaths from the coronavirus in West Virginia continued a staggering climb in September, Gov. Jim Justice deflected attention toward his hope that the latest pandemic peak is starting to wane.

Active cases have been cut in half over the past two weeks to about 14,500 from the pandemic record of more than 29,700. Still, the number of positive tests for the seven days ending Sunday were the third most weekly cases during the pandemic. Records were set for the two weeks before that, according to state health data.