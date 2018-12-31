West Virginia governor suggests turnpike toll hike delay

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Gov. Jim Justice says officials should take immediate action and consider delaying West Virginia Turnpike toll increases amid rollout concerns.

In a statement Monday, Justice said he has expressed deep concerns to the West Virginia Parkways Authority about potential turnpike traffic delays, backups and safety due to toll increases slated to kick in Tuesday. He also cited the delay in delivering E-Z Pass transponders in a timely manner.

The authority has already extended the E-Z Pass enrollment deadline to Jan. 11. The extra time applies to E-Z Pass purchases with the early enrollment option.

Turnpike tolls will double from $2 to $4. The E-Z Pass program will cost $24 for unlimited use for three years. Those not already in the program would also pay a $13 one-time transponder fee.