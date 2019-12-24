West Virginia coal miner killed at Murray Energy mine

CAMERON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia coal miner died while working at a Murray Energy mine, Gov. Jim Justice's office said Tuesday.

Raymond Leonard Starkey Jr., 21, of New Martinsville, was fatally injured Monday while helping to repair a beltline at the Marshall County Coal Company Mine near Cameron, Justice's office said in a news release.

“This is especially devastating news to learn on Christmas Eve, but we know that West Virginians will come together during this tragedy and surround his family with love and support,” Justice and first lady Cathy Justice said in the statement.

Eugene White, director of the West Virginia Office of Miners' Health, Safety, and Training, went to the scene, the release said.

There have been 11 coal mining deaths nationally this year, including four in West Virginia.