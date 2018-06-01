https://www.westport-news.com/news/article/West-Virginia-Supreme-Court-administrative-12961509.php
West Virginia Supreme Court administrative director resigns
Published 6:28 pm, Friday, June 1, 2018
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The administrative director of the West Virginia Supreme Court has resigned.
The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports the court announced Gary Johnson's departure Friday. No explanation was given. Johnson says in a news release that he looks forward to exploring other opportunities for public service. He has held the post since March 2017.
His resignation takes effect at the end of June.
Information from: The Charleston Gazette-Mail, http://wvgazettemail.com.
