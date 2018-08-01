West Virginia National Guard ends aiding lockups

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia National Guard has ended its part in keeping watch over juvenile and adult lockups.

The Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety says in a news release that the National Guard's mission ended Tuesday at state correctional facilities.

Gov. Jim Justice declared a state of emergency in late December over jail shortstaffing. His executive order authorized the use of the National Guard to help out until legislative and operational solutions could be developed and implemented.

The statement says 106 Army National Guard and three Air National Guard members assisted at 18 prisons, regional jails and juvenile facilities between Feb. 8 and July 31.

The Guard members provided relief for corrections staff who had worked mandatory overtime and back-to-back shifts due to vacancies.