West Virginia House speaker resigns to run for Supreme Court

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Republican West Virginia House Speaker Tim Armstead says he has resigned to run for a vacant seat on the state Supreme Court.

Armstead announced his plan Tuesday on Twitter. He said in a statement the secretary of state's office said he's not required to resign but that he's doing so to make sure his candidacy is above question.

Armstead filed Tuesday to run in the nonpartisan race for the vacancy created when Robin Davis retired after lawmakers voted to impeach her and three other justices.

Four others have filed to run for Davis' seat. Eleven people have filed for the seat that opened when Menis Ketchum retired last month and agreed to plead guilty to wire fraud.

The deadline to run for the vacant seats is Tuesday.