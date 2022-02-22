West Virginia House passes bill to reinstate film tax credit

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia House passed a bill Tuesday that would give financial incentives to filmmakers working on projects in the state, as long as they portray West Virginia in a positive light.
Using the proposed tax credit, filmmakers could recoup up to 27% of spending on movies, television shows and music videos in West Virginia that cost at least $50,000 to make. The program would be administered by the West Virginia Development Office, a division of the West Virginia Department of Commerce.