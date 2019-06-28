Wesport woman charged with DUI

WESTPORT — A 58-year-old Westport woman was charged with driving under the influence after her vehicle struck a utility pole, police said.

On June 24 at 6 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of 7 Old Hill Road on a report of a one-car motor vehicle accident. Upon arrival, the investigating officer observed a vehicle had struck a utility pole. According to police, there was a significant amount of damage to the bottom of the pole and front passenger side of the vehicle. The driver, identified as Georgia Wasserman, reportedly declined medical treatment.

Police said Wasserman’s speech was slurred and they detected the odor of an alcoholic beverage on her breath. She subsequently failed a standardized field sobriety test, and at police headquarters a breath test also found her to be above the legal limit, police said.

Wasserman was charged with driving under the influence and was additionally issued an infraction for failure to drive in proper lane. She posted $500 bond and is scheulde to appear in state Superior Court in Norwalk on July 3.

