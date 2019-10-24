Weld: I'd vote for Biden 'in a heartbeat' against Trump

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — One of President Donald Trump's Republican challengers says he'd vote for Joe Biden "in a heartbeat" against Trump in the 2020 general election.

Former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld says, "Could I vote for a Democrat? Hell yes. If it's Trump against Joe Biden, I'm with Biden in a heartbeat."

Weld's comments came during an appearance at the CITIZEN by CNN conference. He was joined onstage by former South Carolina governor and congressman Mark Sanford and former Illinois congressman Joe Walsh. They are also seeking the Republican presidential nomination against Trump.

Weld says he'd never support Trump "for any office under any circumstances" but could "very well" support a third-party candidate.

If the matchup were Trump against Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Weld says, "I suppose I'd rather have her, with a couple of modifications in her platform."

Sanford and Walsh both said Warren is the toughest Democratic opponent for Trump at the moment.

"I think she's articulate and bright and quick," Sanford said.

"She's got the energy and the fire," Walsh said.

Weld said Trump's strongest opponent is Biden because "he's a lunch-pail Democrat. He's a good guy. He's a centrist, and Trump is not going to be able to play the socialism card against him."