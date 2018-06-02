Weight-loss, gardening, topics of US Rep's women's summit

PALM HARBOR, Fla. (AP) — A Florida Congressman who is running for his seventh term in office will hold his first-ever Women's Summit, which will include topics like weight-loss and gardening.

The Tampa Bay Times reports that Rep. Gus Bilirakis, a Tampa Bay area Republican, said the event will be a chance for women to learn about "relevant topics that have a direct impact" on their lives.

Bilirakis said in a statement to the Times that topics for the June 9 summit came from people who attended a previous women's session he hosted in 2014.

But some of Bilirakis' opponents in the race, which has drawn parallels to other Republican strongholds being challenged by Democrats nationwide in the November midterm elections, are critical of the event.

