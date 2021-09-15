Weekly COVID tests becoming available for Westport students

WESTPORT — Parents of young students will be able to have them tested regularly for COVID within a few weeks, according to a letter sent Wednesday to Westport families.
The letter, sent by Westport schools supervisor of health services Suzanne Levasseur stated that the Connecticut Department of Public Health, in collaboration with the state Department of Education, has received federal funding to offer a weekly serial COVID-19 testing option for unvaccinated students in kindergarten through sixth grade at no cost.