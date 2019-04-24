Weekend traffic advisories issued for Westport

WESTPORT — The Westport Police Department is advising residents and motorists to be extra cautious on the road this weekend, due to the Maker Faire and Minute Man Race events taking place in town.

The 2019 Maker Faire will take place on April 27 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., consisting of a number of attractions in the Baldwin Lot on Elm Street as well as the Veteran’s Green across from Town Hall.

Officers will be standing by at major intersections to guide pedestrians in order to ensure public safety. Motorists and pedestrians should use caution, and be mindful of traffic as it is expected to be a busy day in the downtown area.

The Baldwin Lot will be closed for the Maker Faire beginning late Friday until the event concludes on Saturday evening.

The Westport Young Women’s League will be hosting its annual Minute Man Race on April 28, and it may have a minor impact on traffic in and around Compo Beach. A 5k race kicks off at 8:30 a.m. and a 10k race starts at 8:40 a.m. It is anticipated all runners will be off the road by 10 a.m.

The following locations and/or roadways will be impacted: Compo Beach, Longshore Park, Soundview Drive, Compo Road South, Bridge Street, Imperial Avenue, Baker Avenue, Greens Farms Road, Hillspoint Road, and Compo Beach Road.

There will be officers stationed at various intersections to assist both the runners and motorists.