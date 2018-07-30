Website lists West Virginia road construction projects

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Gov. Jim Justice says motorists can use a website to view ongoing West Virginia road and bridge construction projects.

Justice said Monday the website Drive Forward WV lists details on 600 construction projects across the state.

Voters last October passed a referendum for the state to sell $1.6 billion in bonds to finance state road repairs and construction. The Legislature in December authorized issuing up to $800 million in bonds through this summer followed by another $800 million in the next three years.

Justice also announced the formation of a team that will respond to safety and other concerns about state roads. Concerns can be phoned to 1-833-WV-ROADS. He says the Division of Highways will respond to issues and make a determination within a week.

___

Online:

http://driveforwardwv.com