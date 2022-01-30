Weather, cleanup keep oil slick away from Thai resort island JERRY HARMER, Associated Press Jan. 30, 2022 Updated: Jan. 30, 2022 5:35 a.m.
1 of22 Workers scrubbing oil off rocks on Mae Ramphueng Beach after a pipeline oil spill off the coast of Rayong province in eastern Thailand, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. The governor of a province in eastern Thailand on Saturday declared a state of emergency after an oil slick washed up on a sand beach, shutting down restaurants and shops in a setback for the pandemic-hit tourism industry. Sakchai Lalit/AP Show More Show Less
RAYONG, Thailand (AP) — Favorable wind and sea conditions kept an oil slick away from beaches in eastern Thailand on Sunday, according to authorities, but concerns remained that the spillage may yet strike a popular resort island.
Emergency workers in protective gear removed contaminated sand from the Mae Ramphueng beach in Rayong province, southeast of Bangkok, which was shut on Saturday.