We get it, enough with the snow / Aaron Johnson

During a phone call with my mother on Monday afternoon, she talked about how nice the weather was getting in Charlotte, N.C. It was in the upper 70s, a bit cloudy, but spring was definitely in the air down south.

All I could think about, as I looked out my window to yet another winter wonderland of snow and wind, was ‘I thought it was supposed to be spring.’

It’s annoying to say the least, as a person who has gone on record many times about how much I love the winter — even I’m tired of it now.

In the two years I lived in Charlotte, the one thing that I did enjoy was the springtime weather because when the last frost hit in early to mid March — that was it.

There was no tricks and spring sports were able to get on as scheduled.

It’s one thing to have games get rained out early in the season, the whole “April showers, bring May flowers,” quote comes to mind — but when games are getting snowed out it’s difficult to deal with.

While covering the Staples boys lacrosse game — which had been postponed the day before due to weather — the feeling from those in attendance was a chilled annoyance.

Blankets, winter coats, or mittens were worn from everyone in the stands, to the referees on the field, to the one journalist who was very happy he grabbed his winter hat before walking out of the door.

A woman said to me “some heat wave,” jokingly as she walked by with a blanket wrapped around her and a scarf that nearly covered her face, exactly what month are we in again? I ask.

I know I speak for everyone when I say, please let the winter end and the spring begin. It it time. We’ve had enough.