WESTPORT — There are not enough firefighters in town to properly protect Westport residents, Westport Uniformed Firefighters union President Nick Marsan said in a letter to town residents.

“As firefighters in the Town of Westport, your family’s safety is our number one priority—unfortunately, we have reached a point where we are no longer able to protect you in a way your family deserves,” Marsan said in a statement released to the media and on social media.

Two of the town’s fire houses — Greens Farms and Coleytown, house two firefighters, which poses a serious threat to the safety of residents and firefighters, Marsan said.

“In the event of a fire, a two-person fire engine arriving on scene would be very limited in what they can do —they would be faced with the hard choices of rescuing a trapped family member, attempting to extinguish the fire, or waiting for others to arrive—which could be many minutes later,” Marsan said.

Three firefighters are needed on each engine to keep residents safe, but as the town develops and grows in population, the number of firefighters has remained stagnant, Marsan said. “The current resources given to the fire department are irresponsible and place increased risks on residents,” Marsan said.

A two-person engine cannot fight a fire at the average-sized Westport home of 5,500 square feet safely or effectively, Marsan said, adding that town officials have acknowledged the danger of a two-person engine since 2007 but continuously decline to staff full crews on all of the town’s fire engines.

According to national standards, a fire in a 2,200 square foot house requires each engine have four firefighters on board, and the Westport department is only requesting three per engine, Marsan said.

Marsan urged residents to call elected officials, especially the First Selectman’s office, to request each engine in town have three firefighters on board.

First Selectmen Jim Marpe has not returned a call seeking comment on the matter.

