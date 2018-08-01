Water utility says human error to blame for wastewater spill

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Portland Water District says human error is to blame for a large spill that washed away part of a trail and spilled into Casco Bay last week.

The utility's reports also states more than 1.5 million gallons of wastewater spilled in the event that damaged part of the Eastern Promenade Trail. The Portland Press Herald reports the trail is set to reopen Wednesday.

In the district's incident report filed with the Maine Department of Environmental Protection, a chlorine contact tank started overflowing last week. The report says a plant operate had partially opened a valve that was not properly opened up later, causing the overflow.

Water district spokesman Michelle Clements says repairs to the trail and treatment facility cost between $30,000 and $50,000.

