Water restored for dozens of families in billing dispute

ROBBINS, Ill. (AP) — Water has been restored for dozens of families in a Chicago suburb after a billing dispute between the village and the landlord.

TV station WMAQ says Robbins cut off water after landlord Marvin Wells failed to pay $8,000. Village spokesman Sean Howard says water was turned on again Monday night for as many as 70 families and the bill was reduced to $4,100.

Wells has two weeks to pay or there could be shutoffs again. The TV station says Wells wants metered billing, not a flat rate.

A resident, Katrina Harris, says utilities are part of her $1,300 monthly rent. She calls the uncertainty over water "crazy."