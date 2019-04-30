Water main break leads to Westover early dismissal

STAMFORD — Westover Magnet Elementary School is closing early today due to a water main break near 1 Elmcroft Road.

The break is impacting the water at Westover, and the school will close for an emergency early release at 12:20, Stamford Public Schools Public Affairs Officer Sharon Beadle told the Stamford Advocate around 10:45 Tuesday morning.

Westover students and teachers relocated to an office building on Elmcroft Road in October after the Westover campus closed due to health risks related to mold found at the school.

