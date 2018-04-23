Water limited during Southern California pipeline repairs

CLAREMONT, Calif. (AP) — Residents of several Southern California communities are being asked to limit water use this week while a major pipeline is closed for repairs.

Starting Monday, the state Department of Water Resources will be fixing a portion of the Rialto Pipeline, which serves cities in parts of Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties.

The work is expected to last until Saturday. During that time agencies will rely solely on local water supplies instead of regional deliveries.

Customers are urged to keep showers under five minutes, avoid lawn watering and run only full loads in washing machines and dishwashers.

Communities that could see reduced water service include Claremont, La Verne, Fontana, Montclair, Upland, Chino Hills, Chino, Ontario and Rancho Cucamonga.