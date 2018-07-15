Water levels increased in Missouri River

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The amount of water being released into the lower Missouri River will likely remain above normal throughout the summer and fall to reduce the amount of water held in reservoirs along the river.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers increased the amount of water being released from Gavins Point Dam on the Nebraska-South Dakota border in late June because more spring rain and more snow fell in the mountains.

Officials expect the amount of water in the Missouri River this year will be 157 percent of normal.

The releases are expected to remain near 60,000 cubic feet per second through the summer, but they may be adjusted in response to downstream flood concerns.

Roughly 25 percent of the flood storage space in the river's reservoirs remains available.