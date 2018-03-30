Water Rats break team and state relay records during short course season





The Water Rat Swim team has done it again, fast swimming at all age group levels during the 2017-2018 Short Course Swim Season.

Water Rat swimmers broke several team and state relay records. They include:

· Annam Olasewere - 9/10 Girls 50 Fly in a time of 28.56, 100 Fly in a time of 1:07.87, 50 Back in a time of 31.53, and 100 Free in a time of 59.15.

· Kathleen Murray - 11/12 Girls 50 Free in a time of 25.38

· Emmett Adams - 13/14 Boys 200 Breaststroke in a time of 2:12.02.

· Parker Lenoce - 11/12 Boys 200 Freestyle in a time of 1:15.36, 500 Freestyle in a time of 4:59.27, 1650 Freestyle in a time of 18:03.21, 200 IM in a time of 2:06.95, 100 Freestyle in a time of 51.30, 50 back in a time of 27.08, 100 back in a time of 57.17, 100 Fly in a time of 57.61, 200 Fly in a time of 205.98 and 400 IM in a time of 4:46.32. Parker broke Chaz Jones’ 31-year-old records in the 500 Freestyle, 200 Freestyle, 100 Freestyle, and the 200 IM.

· Esme Hunter - 15-18 Girls 100 Backstroke in a time of 56.50.

· Marissa Healy - 15-18 Girls 100 Fly in a time of 55.95.

· Senior Girls - CT Record at CT Senior Championships in the 200 Yard Free Relay in a time of 1:33.83 and in the 400 Free Relay in a time of 3:26.79. Both relay teams included Sarah Grinalds, Marissa Healy, Esme Hunter, and Simona Visinski.

· 10/under Girls - CT Record at CT Age Group Championships in the 200 Yard Free Relay in a time of 1:53.94. The relay team included Ayaan Olasewere, Tatum Murray, Ella Gussen, and Annam Olasewere.

The team also placed in the top three at several championship meets and a few swimmers were individual high point scorers. They include:

· 1st Place - 10/Under Girls and Boys Combined at CT Age Group Championships

· 1st Place - 8/under Girls at the YMCA New England Championships

· 1st Place - 8/under Girls at the CT YMCA State Championships

· 1st Place - Combined 8/under Boys and Girls CT YMCA State Championships

· 1st Place - Sarah Grinalds Women’s Individual Distance High Point Scorer CT Senior Championships

· 1st Place - Parker Lenoce Individual High Point Scorer for 11/12 Boys CT Age Group Championships

· 1st Place - Annam Olasewere Individual High Point Scorer for 10/Under Girls CT Age Group Championships

· 1st Place - Parker Lenoce Individual Distance High Point Scorer for 11/12 Boys at CT Age Group Championships

· 2nd Place - Senior Girls at the CT Senior Short Course Championships

· 2nd Place - 10/Under Girls at the CT Age Group Championships

· 2nd Place - 8/under Boys and Girls Combined at the YMCA New England Championships

· 2nd Place - Sarah Grinalds Women’s Individual High Point Scorer CT Senior Championships - Sarah Grinalds

· 3rd Place - Senior Boys and Girls Combined at the CT Senior Short Course Championships

· 3rd Place - Senior Girls at the 13/Over CT YMCA State Championships

· 3rd Place - Senior Boys and Girls Combined at the 13/Over CT YMCA State Championships

· 3rd Place - 8/under Boys CT YMCA State Championships

· 3rd Place - Jack Gray Men’s Individual High Point Scorer CT Senior Championships

· 3rd Place - Claire Kehley Individual Distance High Point Scorer for 13/14 Girls at CT Age Group Championships

Twenty-five swimmers qualified for the 8/under portion of the YMCA New England Championships, nine 14/under swimmers qualified for the Eastern Zones Age Group Championships, and twenty-six swimmers qualified for the YMCA Short Course National Championships. YMCA New England Championships for the 8/Unders was held on March 11, 2018 at MIT. Eastern Zone Age Group Championships will be held in Buffalo, New York March 28 to March 31, 2018, and YMCA Short Course Nationals will be held in Greensboro, North Carolina from April 3 to April 7, 2018.