Watchdog: Routes given to census takers were often confusing

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A new automated system designed to create efficient routes for census takers as they knocked on the doors of homes that hadn’t responded to the 2020 census instead often sent them on journeys that made no sense and distributed cases unevenly among the workers, according to a watchdog report released Tuesday.
The routes created by the system known as "the optimizer” frustrated census takers with illogical assignments, sending them on confusing paths that may have slowed efforts to reach every uncounted household before the door-knocking phase ended last October, according to the report from the U.S. Government Accountability Office.