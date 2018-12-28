Waste discharge from Big Island dairy farm concerns locals

HILO, Hawaii (AP) — The latest in a string of wastewater discharges from a Big Island dairy farm has residents wondering how it will handle its planned closure next year.

A Monday discharge from Big Island Dairy was just one of several such spills and discharges that have occurred at the farm this year.

The Hawaii Tribune-Herald reported Thursday that the most recent discharge released nearly 600,000 gallons of wastewater into Kaohaoha Gulch near the town of Ookala.

Residents have long complained about releases of manure-laden water from the dairy into the nearby gulches that run through or next to the community.

An official with the state Department of Health told the newspaper that dairy management said pumps were used to drain the wastewater lagoons in order to reduce the risk of effluent overflowing from the earthen lagoons.