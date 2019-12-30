Washington workers can soon access paid family leave benefit
Rachel La Corte, Associated Press
Updated
Kate and Quantas Ginn pose for a photo Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019 at their home in Tacoma, Wash. Kate Ginn, who is expecting a baby in late January, is planning to submit paperwork on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020 to apply for paid time off from her job as a project manager for a non-profit organization under Washington state's new paid family leave law. less
Kate and Quantas Ginn pose for a photo Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019 at their home in Tacoma, Wash. Kate Ginn, who is expecting a baby in late January, is planning to submit paperwork on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020 to apply ... more
Photo: Ted S. Warren, AP
Photo: Ted S. Warren, AP
Image
1of/3
Caption
Close
Image 1 of 3
Kate and Quantas Ginn pose for a photo Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019 at their home in Tacoma, Wash. Kate Ginn, who is expecting a baby in late January, is planning to submit paperwork on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020 to apply for paid time off from her job as a project manager for a non-profit organization under Washington state's new paid family leave law. less
Kate and Quantas Ginn pose for a photo Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019 at their home in Tacoma, Wash. Kate Ginn, who is expecting a baby in late January, is planning to submit paperwork on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020 to apply ... more