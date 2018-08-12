Photo: Fred Larson/The Chronicle Image 1 of / 14 Caption Close

Image 1 of 14 Tips for protecting yourself in a wildfire. Tips for protecting yourself in a wildfire. Photo: Fred Larson/The Chronicle

Image 2 of 14 What should you do during — or before — a wildfire? Here's a survival guide, compiled from FEMA, the California Department of Public Health and Ready.gov (from the Department of Homeland Security). What should you do during — or before — a wildfire? Here's a survival guide, compiled from FEMA, the California Department of Public Health and Ready.gov (from the Department of Homeland Security). Photo: Paul Kitagaki Jr., Associated Press

Image 3 of 14 If you haven't been ordered to evacuate, there are a few steps you can take inside your home to protect yourself during a wildfire. If you haven't been ordered to evacuate, there are a few steps you can take inside your home to protect yourself during a wildfire. Photo: Andreas-Joachim Lins / EyeEm/Getty Images/EyeEm

Image 4 of 14 The first thing to do from the inside is to close everything — windows, doors, vents, blinds, and drapes. The first thing to do from the inside is to close everything — windows, doors, vents, blinds, and drapes. Photo: Enrique Monterrubio / EyeEm/Getty Images/EyeEm

Image 5 of 14 Move any flammable furniture into the center of the home, away from sliding glass doors or windows. Move any flammable furniture into the center of the home, away from sliding glass doors or windows. Photo: Lori Van Buren

Image 6 of 14 Shut off gas at the meter. Turn off pilot lights. Shut off gas at the meter. Turn off pilot lights. Photo: Vstock LLC/Getty Images/Tetra Images RF

Image 7 of 14 The first thing you can do outside to protect your home and yourself during a wildfire is cover your attic or ground vents with commercial seals, or plywood. The first thing you can do outside to protect your home and yourself during a wildfire is cover your attic or ground vents with commercial seals, or plywood. Photo: Mark Wilson, Getty Images

Image 8 of 14 Move your patio furniture inside. Move your patio furniture inside. Photo: Turner Forte/Getty Images

Image 9 of 14 Connect your garden hose to outside taps. Connect your garden hose to outside taps. Photo: Fred Larson, The Chronicle

Image 10 of 14 If you can, set up a gasoline-powered pump. If you can, set up a gasoline-powered pump. Photo: Eric Gay, Associated Press

Image 11 of 14 If you are told to evacuate, do so immediately. Keep an eye on your animals. Make sure you're wearing protective clothing and footwear to keep yourself safe from flying ashes and sparks. If you are told to evacuate, do so immediately. Keep an eye on your animals. Make sure you're wearing protective clothing and footwear to keep yourself safe from flying ashes and sparks. Photo: Katharine Lotze, Associated Press

Image 12 of 14 Make sure you have all your emergency supplies, which should include a N95 respirator mask. This will filter out dangerous particles in the air. Do not rely on regular dust masks. Make sure you have all your emergency supplies, which should include a N95 respirator mask. This will filter out dangerous particles in the air. Do not rely on regular dust masks. Photo: Paul Kitagaki Jr., Associated Press

Image 13 of 14 If you are advised to stay indoors, close all your windows and run the air conditioner. If it is too hot to stay inside, seek other shelter. If you are advised to stay indoors, close all your windows and run the air conditioner. If it is too hot to stay inside, seek other shelter. Photo: Jae C. Hong, STF