Washington state woman gets 10 years after boyfriend's death

BREMERTON, Wash. (AP) — A judge has sentenced a woman from Washington state to 10 years in prison after she was accused of killing her boyfriend in February 2019.

Brandie Elaine Williams, 51, pleaded guilty to a reduced second-degree manslaughter charge in a deal with prosecutors in the death of her boyfriend David Joseph Krazel, 59, the Kitsap Sun reported. She was originally charged with second-degree murder.

Bremerton police officers responded on Feb. 10, 2019 to a 911 call from Williams, who said Krazel was cold to the touch and had heart problems. Officers discovered Krazel's body in the trailer the couple shared.

Investigators found wounds on Krazel's body, including a bandaged puncture to the chest that authorities determined caused his death. Williams told police that the two were drinking when they got into an argument.

Investigators said there was a history of domestic violence between Williams and Krazel.

Williams attempted to withdraw her guilty plea in August, claiming she was forced to take the deal, authorities said. A judge assigned her a different attorney and Williams reconsidered taking back the plea, which could have pushed her to a trial with more serious charges.

“I’m happy knowing that she is going to be put away,” Krazel's sister Donna Zenesky said. “If this is her true nature, she can’t hurt anybody else.”