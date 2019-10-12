Washington state trailer park seeks water contamination fix

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Washington state health officials have warned hundreds of trailer park residents to boil water before using it amid a water contamination issue.

The Spokesman-Review reports that Pinecroft Mobile Home Park residents have had a boil order on their water since E. coli was detected in July.

State health officials have required management to fix the water system, despite recent water tests returning clear of the bacteria.

Pinecroft officials say the source of the contamination has not been identified, but could be due to an old well, a poorly constructed well and issues with nearby septic systems.

Officials say the Spokane Valley trailer park has announced plans to build a chlorine treatment system, but must complete an approval process before construction.

Officials say a fix may not come until next summer.

