Washington state finds labor violations at pizza franchise

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington state has issued $42,000 in fines to a Lakewood-based Little Caesars Pizza franchisee after finding violations of youth labor laws.

The Olympian reports the state Department of Labor and Industries investigated two of the franchisee's restaurants in University Place between December 2017 and February 2018.

According to the department, the restaurants allowed minors to work during school hours, work past 10 p.m. on school nights, and "to work too many hours without a rest period on more than 100 separate occasions." The department also claimed the restaurants allowed a teenage worker to use equipment prohibited to minors.

NW Caesars 1 LLC is appealing the fines. An appeal hearing is scheduled for November.

According to the state, the franchisee was also fined for similar violations in 2015.

___

Information from: The Olympian, http://www.theolympian.com