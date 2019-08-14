Washington state city settles lawsuit with former official

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — A city in Washington state has settled a lawsuit stemming from the removal of an administrator who faced allegations of enriching himself through his position.

The Yakima Herald reported Tuesday that the Wapato City Council has finalized an agreement regarding Juan Orozco that was arranged through the state attorney general's office.

The council and city officers must undergo yearly ethics and open government training under the settlement reached Tuesday.

The city agreed to not rehire Orozco, who resigned as city administrator in a July agreement with the attorney general's office.

Attorney General Bob Ferguson sued the city in June, saying Orozco unjustly enriched himself and the council violated the Washington Open Public Meetings Act.

A state auditor's report published in May cited eight findings of serious mismanagement by Wapato officials.

