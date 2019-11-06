Washington state city repeals dangerous dog regulations

KENNEWICK, Wash. (AP) — A city council in Washington state has repealed its decade-long rules governing dangerous dogs after a new state law weakened breed specific regulations.

Tri-City Herald reported Tuesday that the state Legislature passed a state law requiring cities with breed specific legislation to exempt dogs that can be certified as good canine citizens by the American Kennel Club or other organizations.

Kennewick City Council voted Tuesday to get rid of their former regulations instead of adopting rules exempting well-mannered dogs.

Officials say Kennewick first adopted breed-specific regulations after increased reports about injuries inflicted by dangerous dogs like pit bulls.

Advocates and pit bull owners say regulations included having special licenses and muzzling dogs in public.

Officials say the rules do not exempt owners from liability if their pets attack.

___

Information from: Tri-City Herald, http://www.tri-cityherald.com