Washington state budget includes money for interstate bridge

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The transportation budget passed by Washington state lawmakers includes $35 million for renewed efforts to replace the Interstate 5 bridge connecting that state with Oregon.

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown told Oregon Public Broadcasting on Monday that her state is ready to work with Washington to replace the aging span.

But lawmakers in Oregon remain reluctant to engage with their Washington counterparts after they killed a $3 billion bridge project in 2013. Another plan spearheaded by Oregon alone fizzled in 2014.

The 100-year-old span needs seismic upgrades and isn't made for current traffic demands.

The bridge causes horrible traffic jams for interstate commuters and crimps commerce between the two states.

The amount set aside by Washington state is a fraction of what it will take to replace the aging bridge.

