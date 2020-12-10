Washington's death toll from the coronavirus passes 3,000

SEATTLE (AP) — With an additional 49 deaths reported on Wednesday, the death toll from the coronavirus in Washington state has surpassed 3,000, according to state health officials.

Since the pandemic began, 3,016 people in Washington have died from the virus that causes COVID-19, according to the state Department of Health. The total number of confirmed cases in the state is now nearing 190,000, officials said.

Health officials also reported that a total of 11,996 people have been hospitalized in the state because of the virus including 155 new hospitalizations as of Tuesday.

Also on Wednesday, the state Department of Corrections reported 740 cases among the approximately 1,900 inmates at the Airway Heights Corrections Center near Spokane.