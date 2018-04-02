Washington's apple and cherry industry wary of trade war

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Cherry and apple growers in Washington state are worried their exports to China will be hurt by a trade war that escalated on Monday when that country raised import duties on a $3 billion list of products.

China buys Washington-grown cherries, apples and pears, which are all included in the trade dispute.

Kate Woods, a vice president of the Northwest Horticultural Council in Yakima, Washington, says they hope the issue is resolved before cherry harvest begins in June.

The council handles international trade issues for the agriculture industries in Washington, Oregon and Idaho.

China is the top export market for Washington cherries, buying 2.9 million cases worth $127 million per year.

China also bought about $50 million worth of apples and $1.5 million worth of pears from Washington last year.